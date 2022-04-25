The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 43,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $300.42. 123,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.64 and its 200-day moving average is $358.99. The company has a market cap of $310.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.