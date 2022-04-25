The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. 697,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,518,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $283.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

