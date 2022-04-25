The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) Director Purchases C$30,240.00 in Stock

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Rating) Director Michael R.J. Falagario acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$30,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,000.

Michael R.J. Falagario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael R.J. Falagario bought 7,400 shares of Caldwell Partners International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,369.28.

Shares of CWL opened at C$2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.13.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

