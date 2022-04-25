TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.15

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

