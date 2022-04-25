Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $17.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $987.85. 538,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,929,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.77. The firm has a market cap of $992.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

