TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

TERA (TERA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $391,364.04 and $49.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.11 or 0.07369526 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

