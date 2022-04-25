Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Tenaris reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 149,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

