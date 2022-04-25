Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.87 ($3.08).

ETR O2D opened at €2.83 ($3.04) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of €2.78 ($2.99). The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

