Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.81.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$56.67. The company has a market cap of C$25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

