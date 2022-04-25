Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

