Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Up 3.1%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35. 2,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,097,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.