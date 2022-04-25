Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.

SUI stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.00. 1,345,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. Sun Communities has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.78.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

