Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

