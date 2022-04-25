Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.
