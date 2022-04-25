Stream Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,042.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $5,042.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00033345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00103880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

