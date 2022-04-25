Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,501. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

