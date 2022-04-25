Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes $218,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.19.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,540,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

