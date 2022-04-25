Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 77,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,935,000 after purchasing an additional 389,393 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,178. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

