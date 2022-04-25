Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Invests $208,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.89. 365,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

