Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

VXF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,500. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

