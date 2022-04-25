Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. 2,809,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

