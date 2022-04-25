Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 631,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.