Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,438. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

