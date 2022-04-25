Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 3,481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $225.27. 56,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,682. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.