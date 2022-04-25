StockNews.com Upgrades ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

