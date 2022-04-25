StockNews.com Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $34,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

