Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 120,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,614,612 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

