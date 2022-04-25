Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 2,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 849,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock worth $16,073,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.