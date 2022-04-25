Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

