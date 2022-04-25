SpeedCash (SCS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 58.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SpeedCash has a market cap of $9,742.64 and approximately $11.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003324 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml

SpeedCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

