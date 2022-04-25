SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Navalign LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 555,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,056,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.91. 603,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,396. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.