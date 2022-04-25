Spartan Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $988,470.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $988,470.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.26 or 0.07315538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 105,675,368 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

