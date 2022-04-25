SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $156,406.74 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $156,406.74 and $106,904.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.42 or 0.07449493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.