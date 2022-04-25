S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 764.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.