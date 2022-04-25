Sologenic (SOLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Sologenic has a total market cap of $214.44 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.77 or 0.07450041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

