Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 15,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,539 shares of company stock worth $2,116,031. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 526,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

