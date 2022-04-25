Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,488.86 and approximately $26,651.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00068418 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.