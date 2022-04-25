Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $66,471.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

