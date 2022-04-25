Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.88. 2,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $695,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

