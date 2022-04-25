Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SILC opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Silicom by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

