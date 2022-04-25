Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
SILC opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.
Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.
