Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 5.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.81. 1,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

