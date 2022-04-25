Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given New €19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.12) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.20) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($19.89) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

