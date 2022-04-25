Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $625.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,127.77.

Shares of SHOP opened at $459.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,077.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $454.03 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

