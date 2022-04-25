Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.25

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 83581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.