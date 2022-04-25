Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.14 and last traded at $54.99. Approximately 41,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,192,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

