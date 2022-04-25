Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.