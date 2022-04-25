SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 876,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.19. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

