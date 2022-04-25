Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $272,043.20 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagen stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

