SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $160.00. The company traded as low as $84.12 and last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 27977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $203.92. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

