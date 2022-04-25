S&CO Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

