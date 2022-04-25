S&CO Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 3.9% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $55,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Shares of ECL traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,012. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

